For much of the game, it seemed as if the Orioles' highlight came in the second inning, when Mullins leaped and twisted in center to rob New York catcher Gary Sánchez of a home run. Then Hays, who perhaps had the best view of Mullins's catch as the right fielder beside him, hit his second home run of the night, a two-out, two-run shot on an 0-2 count in the eighth inning to put Baltimore (46-99) ahead 3-2.
But rookie closer Tyler Wells could not hold a lead for his second straight outing. He opened the ninth with his second walk in as many appearances, matching his total from his previous 25. A subsequent single and double steal preceded Brett Gardner's bloop into center to reverse the score amid a sudden downpour of rain — and chants of "Let's go Yankees."
It provided a disappointing finish to a game in which two young outfielders continued to brighten their stars. Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde has clamored for Mullins as a Gold Glove candidate for much of the past two seasons, and Wednesday's play alone made his case. With two outs in the top of the second inning, Mullins leaped at the wall to rob Sánchez, his back facing the field. A crowd of 10,402 split between New York and Baltimore fans shared a brief silence before Mullins casually flipped the ball to Hays, prompting equal eruptions of elation and disappointment.
Pitcher John Means pointed out toward him while sporting a large smile, while Sánchez could be seen fittingly mouthing "Wow." It was the most impressive rejection of a home run at Camden Yards by an Orioles outfielder since Hays robbed Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. almost exactly two years ago, with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.'s denial of a potential Trey Mancini walk-off home run also a highlight at Oriole Park that year. In the final game of that season, Baltimore right fielder Stevie Wilkerson returned the favor, robbing Bradley of a go-ahead home run while tumbling over a short fence at Fenway Park.
