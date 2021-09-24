Mullins reached 30 steals with two in one game last week in Boston but had gone nearly two weeks since his 29th home run. In the bottom of the second inning Friday, he hit a drive beyond center fielder Leody Taveras’s leaping effort to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead.
During the Orioles’ previous homestand, a similar leaping effort at the wall from Mullins was successful — a robbery of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez that was recognized as MLB’s play of the week. In each facet of the game, Mullins has been one of the majors’ best players.
Chants of “Cedric! Cedric!” broke out in Oriole Park’s announced crowd of 7,935 after the home run, prompting a curtain call. When the third inning began, Mullins trotted out to his usual center field spot, but his teammates stayed behind in the dugout, inviting another ovation from the crowd as Mullins, just as he now does in team history, stood alone.
— Baltimore Sun