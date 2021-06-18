BALTIMORE — Above their heads, they waved the T-shirts bearing his name and number they had been handed entering the gates of Camden Yards. They roared with adoration. Some chanted "M-V-P" after Cedric Mullins blasted his second home run of Friday night.

Mullins bookended the Orioles' 7-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays with blasts in front of a season-high announced crowd of 13,284. His leadoff home run provided a quick lead to soft-tossing right-hander Thomas Eshelman, starting in place of left-hander Bruce Zimmermann after he landed on the 10-day injured list with left biceps tendinitis that Manager Brandon Hyde said will keep him out up to two weeks.

Mullins's latter shot, in the eighth, broke open the game, a three-run home run that ignited that crowd and led to a curtain call.

Two years after plummeting to Class AA when he struggled as Baltimore’s Opening Day center fielder, Mullins has emerged as an all-star candidate. His two home runs Friday brought him to 11, and he’s batting .322 with a .935 OPS while playing, as Hyde has said repeatedly, Gold Glove defense.

His big night, which also included a single amid a run-scoring rally in the fifth inning, provided more than enough support for a pitching staff that allowed no hits until the fifth inning and only one afterward as the Orioles ended an eight-game winning streak.

Eshelman allowed one run on three hits in 42/3 innings.

