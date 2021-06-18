Mullins's latter shot, in the eighth, broke open the game, a three-run home run that ignited that crowd and led to a curtain call.
Two years after plummeting to Class AA when he struggled as Baltimore’s Opening Day center fielder, Mullins has emerged as an all-star candidate. His two home runs Friday brought him to 11, and he’s batting .322 with a .935 OPS while playing, as Hyde has said repeatedly, Gold Glove defense.
His big night, which also included a single amid a run-scoring rally in the fifth inning, provided more than enough support for a pitching staff that allowed no hits until the fifth inning and only one afterward as the Orioles ended an eight-game winning streak.
Eshelman allowed one run on three hits in 42/3 innings.
— Baltimore Sun