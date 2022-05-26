CFL Players’ Association ratifies new CBA

Placeholder while article actions load

The CFLPA made the announcement via email. The players’ vote came hours after the sides hammered out a seven-year tentative agreement — and two days after CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie unveiled the league’s final offer.

“We are pleased that players have now ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the CFL and CFLPA,” Amnbrosie said in a statement. The CFL’s Board of Governors will conduct its ratification vote shortly. We look forward to a successful season — including preseason games this weekend —- and a long and productive partnership with our players.”