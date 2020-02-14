Janice Agrios, chairwoman of the team’s board, said Friday that respondents in the western Arctic were almost as supportive of the name as the team’s season ticket-holders. In the eastern Arctic, where most Inuit live, support fell off.

In 2015, days before Edmonton played in the Grey Cup, Canada’s national Inuit organization raised the issue of the team name, saying the Inuit are not mascots.

In a 2017 national survey, 57% of Canadians found the team’s name acceptable. American Inuit continue to use the word Eskimo, but Canada’s northern people dropped it at about the same time they began negotiating land claims in the 1970s.

“The plan is to continue to listen to all views,” Argios said. “If circumstances change, we’ll evaluate.”