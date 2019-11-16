Leclerc was 0.291 seconds slower than Hamilton, and Vettel 0.344 seconds.
Qualifying takes place later in Sao Paulo with rain possible.
The Brazilian GP on Sunday is the penultimate race of the season. Hamilton secured the season title, his sixth, in the previous race in the U.S.
