On Wednesday, Lamar Jackson was asked a question that was delivered simply but freighted with meaning: Were the Baltimore Ravens now his team?

Coach John Harbaugh had, minutes earlier, named Joe Flacco the team’s backup quarterback. A starter in Baltimore for 10-plus years, a Super Bowl MVP, a $100 million-plus man, Flacco had ceded control of the offense to Jackson, a rookie. The face of the franchise would be on the sideline that weekend.

The news conference exchange was shared to Twitter. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey saw it. He laughed at the notion of the question. He did not seem surprised by the answer.

“It’s our team,” Jackson said, “all of us together. It’s our team.”

The Ravens would not have beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-12, on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium without the hard-charging running of Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon or the reliable tackling of C.J. Mosley or the golden leg of Justin Tucker.

But as the team heads into the regular season’s final two weekends 8-6 and clinging to the AFC’s sixth playoff spot, the postseason at once so close and so far away, it’s clear that its offensive and defensive fortunes might hinge more on Jackson and Humphrey, respectively, than on any other players.

In Jackson’s five games as starter — four wins, one overtime road loss to the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs — the Ravens have rushed for 1,152 yards, more than three NFL teams had all season entering Sunday’s games. And in Humphrey’s return to near-full strength Sunday, he anchored a secondary that held the Buccaneers’ No. 1 passing offense to 157 yards, a season low.

Afterward, the first-round picks were the two Ravens to stand up before the media at the lectern. Who better than them to speak to a result that epitomized the team’s new winning formula?

“Young players, in general, every game that they get, they’re going to get a little bit more experience, you know what I mean?” guard Marshal Yanda said. “You hope to see improvement a little bit each game. When you’re a young player, that experience is huge.”

There is only so much they can control. Baltimore emerged from Sunday’s action with the win it needed but not the losses by other teams it hoped for, leaving it still a half-game back in the AFC North and with only a tiebreaker edge over its wild-card competition.

That means Jackson and Humphrey and the 51 other Ravens set to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night have little margin for error. If the Ravens fall in Carson, Calif., they could be eliminated from postseason contention the next day. With a win, their first playoff berth since 2014 would never seem closer.

“I just feel like we have grown men on the team, and we have to just move on from whatever situation it was before,” said Jackson, who finished 14-for-23 for 131 yards passing and one touchdown and 18 carries for 95 yards. “We have to make stuff positive, and our job is to win the game.”

Is Jackson himself a grown man, too? He did not clarify. The No. 32 overall draft pick does not turn 22 until next month, but teammates say he continues to improve from week to week, as all rookies must, and that he carries himself with the poise of a veteran, as all quarterbacks in a harried December must.

Early on a rain-soaked afternoon, Jackson did not set the world on fire with his dual-threat talents. He fumbled for the ninth time, a turnover the Buccaneers turned into a touchdown. He threw at least one pass that should have been intercepted. But there is only one quarterback whose talents are so rare that they invite praise such as, “He’s the reincarnation of Michael Vick.”

And that came from Tampa Bay defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

“He makes you play 11-on-11 football instead of 11-on-10,” Buccaneers Coach Dirk Koetter said. “We had him wrapped up a couple of times, and he squirted out of there and was able to extend plays. They’re on a nice run with him in there at quarterback, and with that defense, they’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

Humphrey’s crucial interception of a fourth-quarter pass by quarterback Jameis Winston was his first of the season — “Definitely felt like a long time,” he said — but no player deserved it more. He finished with a game-high four passes defended, one more than safety Eric Weddle has all season.

“He’s just putting it all together, just the mental part of the game, the classroom study,” cornerback Brandon Carr said of Humphrey, 22, the 16th overall pick in the 2017 draft. “He’s a veteran guy, just plugging him in during the week with different things to work for. He plays an amazing game — a lot of the passion and a lot of fire.”