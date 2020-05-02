Trained by Bob Baffert, Charlatan improved to 3-0. His first two wins came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. He broke from the No. 1 post in the 1 1/8-mile race under Martin Garcia, who was replacing Drayden Van Dyke for the race. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49.
Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was third.
The Arkansas Derby was supposed to be run April 11, but Oaklawn reworked its stakes schedule to run it on closing day Saturday.
