NEW YORK — World champion Nathan Chen and 2014 Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White will headline a 13-city tour by Stars on Ice this spring.

Also performing on the longest-running figure skating tour, which Scott Hamilton founded in 1986, will be a series of U.S. champions, including Ashley Wagner, Maia and Alex Shibutani, Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, and Jason Brown.

The tour, a “red, white and blue celebration on ice,” and presented by Musselman’s, opens in Fort Myers, Florida on April 18. Other stops are Uniondale, New York on April 20; Albany, New York on April 25; Hershey, Pennsylvania on April 26; Providence, Rhode Island on April 27;Worcester, Massachusetts on April 28; St. Paul, Minnesota on May 3; Bloomington, Illinois on May 4; Chicago on May 5; Anaheim, California on May 11; San Jose, California on May 12; Everett, Washington on May 16; and Portland, Oregon on May 18.

Stars on Ice has featured the likes of Hamilton, Kristi Yamaguchi, Katarina Witt, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Kurt Browning and Todd Eldredge through the decades.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.