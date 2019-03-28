COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — World champion Nathan Chen and ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue will lead the U.S. team that competes at the World Team Trophy next month in Fukuoka, Japan.

Chen won his second consecutive world title last month in Saitama. He’s joined on the American squad by Vincent Zhou, who claimed bronze at worlds behind Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu.

Mariah Bell and Bradie Tennell will compete in the women’s event, while the pairs team of Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc round out the squad. Jason Brown, Starr Andrews, ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates and the pairs team of Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier are alternates.

The World Team Trophy is conducted every two years and features the top six nations from the past season. The men, women, dance and pairs teams each earn points based on their placement in each of their programs, and the nation with the most total points is crowned champion.

Japan won the last event in 2017. Russia was second and the U.S. was third.

