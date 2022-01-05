“Conversations were pretty brief, but just sharing some of the worries or things I have sort of dealt with over the past few years, kind of similar things he has dealt with. Kind of framing perspectives around the Olympics and how although it is an extremely meaningful event, at the end of the day, whether you win, whether you lose, you are still going to go home and see your same friends and families; still do the same activities. One moment is not going to define the rest of your life in regards to the Games or even just in the sport.”