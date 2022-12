Chinese snooker star suspended amid corruption investigation

Bingtao, a 22-year-old who won the prestigious Masters tournament last year, has been banned from attending or competing with immediate effect, the World Snooker Tour said Monday.

LONDON — Yan Bingtao, one of the rising stars in snooker, has joined a growing list of Chinese players to get suspended by the sport’s governing body as part of a corruption investigation.

“This decision is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes,” the organization said. “The suspension will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought.”