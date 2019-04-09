Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, some four hours before first pitch, Chris Davis emerged from the Baltimore Orioles’ dugout and stepped into an empty stadium. He wore workout clothes, a backward cap and white-framed shades. He was trailed by a half-dozen coaches and technicians.

For the next 20 minutes or so, he took batting practice alone in the sun, standing in the left-handed batter’s box and ripping line drives to left and center field. A high-speed Edgertronic camera set up behind the cage recorded the swings, and Davis would pause occasionally to peer into a laptop operated by one of the team’s young analysts. An orange extension cord ran from the electronic gear to an outlet in the camera well near the dugout.

This would be the extent of Davis’s workday Tuesday. One day after an 0-for-5 night against the Oakland Athletics extended his hitless streak to 49 at-bats dating to last September — an MLB record for a position player — Davis, 33, was out of the Orioles’ lineup. Given the hitless skid, the incessant scrutiny and the sizeable stakes, it felt like a temporary act of mercy.

“I don’t want to hide anything, and I don’t want to try to mask his struggles,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Monday. “So we’re taking this thing head-on. And I appreciate that from him, too, in that he’s open to talking about things with me. We are where we are. . . . Hopefully we can turn it around.”

The Orioles have a mess on their hands that may have no real precedent in baseball history: a $161 million hitter who can no longer hit, a franchise-cornerstone slugger who can no longer slug — a player who is too unproductive to trade, too expensive to release, too tenured to send to the minors without his consent and too healthy, prideful and accustomed to guaranteed yearly salaries of $23 million to walk away. At stake is the $92 million still owed to Davis over the next four years. (Because of deferred money in Davis’s contract, the remaining payments are actually valued at $84.4 million in present-day dollars.)

The Orioles have little choice, in other words, except to keep working with Davis in hopes he can return to something close to his old form — which produced a 53-home run season in 2013 and a 47-homer season in 2015, and that earned him the big payday in the first place, before the bottom fell out on him as a hitter. In 2018, he hit .168 — the lowest batting average for a player who had enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title in baseball history — with a .539 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

He has been even worse in 2019. If he gets a hit in his next at-bat, it will raise his batting average from .000 to .034. He did not make himself available for reporters Tuesday, but he has spoken openly, both this season and last, about his frustration with his performance. “Nobody’s more frustrated than me,” he said last week.

The Orioles got in their current predicament — economists would call the remaining value of Davis’s deal a sunk cost — because owner Peter Angelos made an emotional decision in the winter of 2015-16 to go several years and tens of millions of dollars beyond the recommendation of his front office, and signed Davis, who reached free agency after the 2015 season, to the longest and richest contract in franchise history.

“It really was Peter [Angelos] acting with his heart, rather than his head,” said Stephen J.K. Walters, an economics adviser for the Orioles from 2012 to 2018 and an economics professor at Loyola (Md.) University. “It’s hard to criticize him. He had a contending team and wanted to keep it together. He spent more money than is wise. It happens. But this is remarkable.”

Of greater importance to the Orioles than how they got into this situation is how they can get out. The range of options, however, is narrow, almost to the point of being nonexistent — at least without Davis’s own cooperation. The trade market, for example, for first basemen/designated hitters hitting .159 with 207 strikeouts in 498 at-bats since the start of 2018 is something less than robust. Teams routinely swap one bad contract for another, but there is not another contract in baseball anywhere near as bad as Davis’s.

“It really is one of your absolute nightmares” as a general manager, said former Orioles front-office executive and New York Mets GM Jim Duquette.

The Orioles could approach Davis about accepting a minor league assignment, as a way to escape the pressure and scrutiny of trying to fix himself at the big league level — perhaps with a defined length of, say, two weeks — but they know Davis and agent Scott Boras are unlikely to agree. Last year, the New York Mets made a similar proposal to another struggling Boras client, Mets pitcher Matt Harvey, and Harvey refused. Soon after, they released him, swallowing the $4.6 million still owed him.

It’s a far different case, however, when the player’s release is going to cost $92 million, which is nearly 2½ times the record amount of money any team in history has swallowed in termination pay.

Mike Elias, the Orioles’ new GM, was traveling Tuesday and unavailable for comment, and executive vice president John Angelos did not return a message seeking comment regarding Davis.

Naturally, no one would expect Davis to suddenly decide he can’t take the frustration anymore and walk away from the game — and the $92 million — by retiring. (Although Kansas City Royals pitcher Gil Meche did it on a smaller scale in 2011, retiring and forfeiting his $12 million salary for that season because he felt he wasn’t earning his pay.)

The guaranteed nature of baseball contracts makes any conversation about a negotiated buyout — the Orioles, say, agreeing to write Davis a check for $46 million, half of his remaining contract, to retire and walk away — a non-starter, according to officials from the Major League Baseball Players Association, which would have to approve such a deal and would never agree to such a precedent-setting move.

Likewise, unless Davis has a documented injury, it’s not feasible for the Orioles to stash him on the injured list and collect the insurance money from their policy on his contract — a move that has been used out of necessity in the past for stars such as Albert Belle, Prince Fielder and David Wright with debilitating, degenerative injuries.

One union official on Tuesday said bluntly, “I don’t see any way out [for the Orioles] other than eating the money.”

But Duquette, the former Orioles executive, said, “I wouldn’t want to be the GM who has to go talk to his owner about eating that contract.”

The Orioles, in other words, have little choice but to hope they can get Davis’s problems figured out amid the grind and pressure of a major league season. Given the depth of his struggles, it would seem almost hopeless.