The $90 million Turn 1 Experience project at the famed track will feature 7,100 all-inclusive seats — an increase of 3,700 reserved seating — with 5,100 covered and two concourses. It is set for completion by the 2023 Derby.
A redesign of Churchill Downs’ Paddock and Plaza areas is in the early stages and aims to reduce congestion. It is expected to be finished by the 150th Derby in 2024.
Track president Mike Anderson said in a release that the improvements “will blend 147 years of tradition with an updated atmosphere that celebrates our storied past and ushers in a spectacular future for Churchill Downs.”
