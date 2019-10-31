The project would include a 156-room hotel in the track’s first turn that would offer trackside suites and a gambling floor. The plans would also add about 5,500 new seats at the track.

The Millionaires Row renovation would include private dining spaces, lounges and window dining and would be done before next year’s Derby.

The rest of the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

