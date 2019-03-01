The Churchill hockey team celebrates its fifth straight MSHL title Friday in the Gardens Ice House in Laurel. (Julia Karron/The Washington Post)

A freshman on last year’s team as it claimed a fourth consecutive Maryland Student Hockey League championship, Churchill defender Matthew Danziger knew this year’s team would have to work differently to make it five in a row.

Earlier this season, the Bulldogs had lost to Wootton by five goals, and Danziger realized quickly that slowing the Patriots’ speedy forwards would be the key to Friday’s championship game.

At the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, Danziger scored the eventual game-winning goal, and the Bulldogs weathered a late surge to grab their fifth consecutive MSHL championship with a 5-4 victory over Wootton.

“I just kind of made a move around one guy and threw it on net, and it happened to go bar down,” Danziger said of his goal.

The Bulldogs have a young group, having graduated 19 players from last year’s two varsity squads. Being able to stay calm under pressure Friday appeared of utmost importance.

Those nerves came to the fore early. Wootton’s Scott Collinson scored just over a minute in, and Daniel Tomashevsky put home a rebound after a John Billingsley breakaway to make it 2-0.

But Danziger and the rest of the Bulldogs (16-7-2) with championship experience kept their teammates composed.

“The guys that have been here, we’re relying heavily on today,” Churchill assistant coach Sam Mrvos said before the game. “The benefit we have is nobody on Wootton has been here before.”

That experience paid dividends quickly. Samuel Parsons slammed home a rebound just moments after Tomashevsky’s goal, and Alex Durant’s soft wrist shot later in the period beat Wootton’s Colin Brick under his right pad. Churchill started the second period down 3-2, but Chance Begun tipped home a Hayden Farrand pass to make it 3-3 after two periods.

Entering the third period, the message that Churchill Coach Ray MacKenzie gave his team was to work more as a five-man unit to slow Wootton’s top forwards.

“He said we need to just put it all on the line,” Danziger said.

The Bulldogs moved ahead when Sam Margel’s opportunistic rebound goal off a Brandon Chen point shot made it 4-3. Danziger’s insurance marker not long after proved necessary: With 51 seconds remaining, Billingsley danced the puck through a Bulldogs defender’s legs for his second goal of the night for Wootton (14-5-1).

In the dying seconds, Churchill wouldn’t relent, using a physical board game and active sticks to clog Wootton’s passing lanes and claim yet another title. The Bulldogs hope to continue that trend next year.

“To be able to refill and come right back to this level,” Mrvos said, “is incredible.”