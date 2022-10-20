Cincinnati youth football coach gunned down after practice

CINCINNATI — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished.
Practice had just broken up. No children were injured.
Knox coached the Trojan Black team. During a memorial service on Wednesday night, he was remembered by other coaches and players as a mentor to many children in the community.
“He was out here because he knew these kids needed him,” Pastor Peterson Mingo said.
Mingo led a brief prayer before balloons were launched in Knox’s honor.
It was not clear what led to the shooting.
Police were seeking a suspect, but they had little information to go on. They encouraged community members to come forward.