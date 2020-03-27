Giguere is the 23rd recipient of the award and the third from Clarkson, joining Loren Gabel (2019) and Jamie Lee Rattray (2014). Giguere will enter her senior season with 210 career points, just four behind Gabel’s program record.
Northeastern sophomore Alina Mueller and Wisconsin senior forward Abby Roque were the other finalists, as chosen by a 13-person selection committee comprised mostly of coaches and media.
“It would be hard to say that any one player has elevated their game or put their team on their shoulders more than Elizabeth has this year,” Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers said in a statement distributed by USA Hockey. “We have been fortunate to have had some great players come through our program, but Elizabeth has displayed the ability to do things on the ice that just make you shake your head in amazement. One of the best attributes she has shown is the capability to make everyone around her better.”
The award is named for the late Patty Kazmaier, a star at Princeton who died in 1990 at age 28 following a long bout with a rare blood disease.
