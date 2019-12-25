The eight playoff games across five seasons stretch clear back to New Year’s Eve of 2015, when a sophomore Watson outplayed a sophomore Baker Mayfield in the Clemson-Oklahoma Orange Bowl, meaning the Clemson habit is entrenched enough that Watson has had time to reach a playoff final (2015-16), reach and win a playoff final (2016-17), reach the NFL, play almost three seasons and throw for 71 NFL touchdown passes and for just shy of 10,000 NFL yards.

Mayfield has had time to play two more Oklahoma seasons, reel in a Heisman Trophy, reach the NFL, play two seasons and become overexposed.

It’s remarkable.

On that Miami day that closed down 2015, Muse, Clemson’s graduate safety from Belmont, N.C., walked the sidelines in regular walking-around clothes plus a jersey pulled atop. He was a redshirt. “My hair was different,” he said Tuesday. “I had long hair, and it was nasty. I was just a young guy. I didn’t know much. I was just there for the ride, you know. I had good friends around me … Just a young guy, trying to find his way.”

He was a paltry 19 then, a wizened 23 now. “I had a little mullet-mohawk, that was kind of before I got here, and then when I got here I took the mohawk off and then I let it grow long on top,” he said. “And then I finally switched over to, like, a fade, so now I’ve got a fade,” a fade so entrenched by now he looks like a guy who never got within a mile of an inkling of hair uproar.

On the Fiesta Bowl day that closed down 2016, Clemson’s 31-0 demolition of Ohio State gave freshman guard Simpson a chance to participate according to the official stats, but that doesn’t mean Simpson relishes viewing that game film all told.

Before explaining, the senior from North Charleston, S.C., joined a listener to count back through his playoff games to reach the total of six and said, “Yeah, I know, it’s crazy. I do [think about it]. I think it’s insane. Man.” He looked back on 36 months ago and said, almost amusingly, “I was young and immature,” a puny 19 next to the 22 of today. Further: “I didn’t really know too much about the game, but now I feel like I’m more experienced and I know a little bit more.”

That’s where the game films come in, and that’s where the cringe comes in just after: “I just wasn’t prepared to — I don’t think I was ready to play at a fast pace. But now I think I’m prepared, I know I’m prepared, and it’s different. I just feel like a different player. I watch the film from my freshman year and I’m like, ‘Dang. I was so slow and not good!’ Now I’m better.”

The aforementioned 31-0 of that same Fiesta night enabled Skalski an appearance and one assist on a tackle. Across those early-dynasty moments, the senior linebacker from Sharpsburg, Ga., went through a common American passage for those who relocate in life: a concept of Christmas altered from the long-familiar habits involving ample family and ample time.

“I’d never been — like, had such a condensed Christmas,” Skalski said. “And then we played on New Year’s Eve my freshman year. So that was cool, but I never had condensed family holidays and stuff, which was weird personally, but once you get out here, man, you get in the swing of things, you’re just playing ball. You’re doing something you love. You can’t complain.” By now: “I mean, I’m used to Christmas being condensed and just traveling around New Year’s.”

If it’s crazy to think he’ll appear in his sixth playoff game, there’s another thing crazy: “It’s crazy to think that I’ve won four ACC championships in a row. Like, that’s wild to me. I remember growing up, I’m from Georgia, watching the SEC championship. All my friends were Georgia fans and Alabama and Auburn fans. Always watch the SEC championship. And I’m thinking to myself when I was growing up, ‘Maybe one day I’ll be able to get something like that.’ And to wrap my head around the fact that I’ve won four in a row, let alone two national championships and playoff games? It’s crazy.”

Maybe it finds another essence through a passage co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke, the words winding their way through a comparison of Watson to current Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Elliott wanted to point out that the Watson everybody came to know had a few slivers more experience than the Lawrence everybody knows now.

“That was Deshaun’s third season,” Elliott said of 2016-17. “He’d already played in a national championship.”

Then he stopped and said, “I guess you can’t say that [part of it], because Trevor’s already played in a national championship” — piloting a team that went 15-0.

Reminded he would coach in his eighth playoff game come Saturday against Ohio State, and reminded of all the coaches who dream of just one, Elliott smiled and said, “Wow.” From age 36 in late 2015 to a guru’s age of 40 in late 2019, it has gone like this: “First, being humble and understanding that I don’t know everything, even though this may be number eight. I’ve still got to get better, you know, as a coordinator.”

Then he did make a slight confession coaches can be loath to make in their constant push to avoid any traces of arrogance that could motivate foes, yet a confession not even close to arrogant: “But there is a little bit more confidence. Understanding, you know, I’ve put a plan together for a game like this. But then also it teaches you, too, don’t make it about yourself.”

Make it about “so far,” those key words in the Dabo Swinney-land of Clemson.

Said Muse: “So that team last year went 15-0. They were the best ever. But we come in the next time we have a team meeting, and they’re ‘the best ever so far.’ So we’re always trying to be our best and just continue and just to be our best, and everything else will take care of itself. When you have that mentality of, ‘What’s next, what’s next, what’s next,’ I mean, it never gets dull, so you could be 60, 70 years down the road, you know, and be like, ‘What was the best time in your life?’ And, ‘Oh, it’s right now.’ Or, ‘It’s to come.’ Always having that mind-set of the best is yet to come.”

That means that by Saturday, Clemson will have played a whopping eight playoff games, but only so far.

