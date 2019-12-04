The 27-year-old Cochran-Siegle is looking for his first World Cup podium finish this weekend. It was the first time he was credited with the top time in a World Cup training run. He finished third during downhill training in Bormio, Italy, last season, but on race day he didn’t finish.

That’s why he’s not reading too much into being on top of the leaderboard now.

“I just skied well today,” Cochran-Siegle said. “That’s about it. Race day is a totally different ball game.”

The super-G will be held Friday, downhill on Saturday and giant slalom Sunday. Cochran-Siegle is slated to compete in all three.

Cochran-Siegle hails from Vermont and is the latest member of the “Skiing Cochrans” family to shine on the slopes. His mother, Barbara Ann, won the slalom at the 1972 Olympics.

