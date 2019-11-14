LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Filip Petrusev is averaging 19.7 points, nine rebounds and 2.7 blocks to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 19.3 points and four assists per game. The Aggies have been led by Jay Jay Chandler, who is averaging 14 points, four rebounds and two steals.JUMPING FOR JAY JAY: Chandler has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.