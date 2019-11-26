LEADING THE WAY: Noah Kirkwood is averaging 10.8 points and four assists to lead the way for the Crimson. Complementing Kirkwood is Robert Baker, who is accounting for eight points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The Aggies have been led by Savion Flagg, who is averaging 9.8 points and five rebounds.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 14.3 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Crimson have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Aggies. Harvard has 37 assists on 75 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas A&M has assists on 24 of 57 field goals (42.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Harvard is rated second among Ivy League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.6 percent. The Crimson have averaged 11.8 offensive boards per game and 13.3 per game over their last three games.

