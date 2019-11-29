SENIOR STUDS: Temple’s Nate Pierre-Louis, Quinton Rose and Alani Moore II have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Owls scoring this season.NATE IS A FORCE: Pierre-Louis has connected on 13.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Owls have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has 22 assists on 50 field goals (44 percent) over its past three games while Temple has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Temple offense has turned the ball over on 15.4 percent of its possessions, the 18th-best mark in Division I. 22.1 percent of all Texas A&M possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Aggies are ranked 296th, nationally).

