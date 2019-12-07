D’Aaron Davis had 17 points for the Crusaders, who are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association. Jordan Varner added 13 rebounds, six points and one assist.
Abilene Christian plays Howard Payne at home on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.