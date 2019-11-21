ACU led just 44-37 at halftime, but used a 14-2 run to start the second half to pull away.
Cameron Dismuke had 24 points for the Tigers. Stefan Tellis added 13 points.
Abilene Christian faces Texas State on the road on Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD