BOTTOM LINE: The Abilene Christian Wildcats are set to battle the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Abilene Christian lost 72-58 to UNLV in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Payten Ricks has averaged 16.3 points and three steals this year for Abilene Christian. Kolton Kohl has paired with Ricks with 10 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 39.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.