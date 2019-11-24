LEADING THE CHARGE: Texas State’s Nijal Pearson has averaged 19 points and five rebounds while Isiah Small has put up 7.8 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 13.6 points and 2.6 steals while Kolton Kohl has put up 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 50.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has an assist on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) over its previous three games while Abilene Christian has assists on 47 of 75 field goals (62.7 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 29.1 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

