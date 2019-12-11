A YEAR AGO: Abilene Christian scored 90 and came away with a 37-point win over Howard Payne when these two teams faced off last season.
DID YOU KNOW: Abilene Christian went 7-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Wildcats scored 67.3 points per matchup in those 10 games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.