LEADING THE WAY: Adams is averaging 13.8 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Trojans. Ty Gordon has paired with Adams and is accounting for 11.2 points per game. The Eagles have been led by Smith, who is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have given up just 66.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 76.6 per game they allowed over nine non-conference games.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 34 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 65.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-9 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 7-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Trojans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. Troy has an assist on 42 of 76 field goals (55.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Georgia Southern has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Sun Belt teams.

