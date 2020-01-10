TEAM LEADERS: Adams is averaging 13.4 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Trojans. Ty Gordon is also a big contributor, producing 11.5 points per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Kus, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Trojans have given up just 70.2 points per game across six conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.3 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 36.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also converted 83.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Troy is 0-8 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when its offense scores at least 71 points and has averaged 72 points per game over its last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Red Wolves are 3-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 24.2 free throws per game, including 30 per game against conference foes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com