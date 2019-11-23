Dylan van Eyck and E.J. Crawford added 11 points each for Iona, with Isaiah ross chipping in 10 points and seven boards.

C.J. Washington scored 12 to lead Kennesaw State, which remains winless at 0-5. Armani Harris added 10 points and nine rebounds and Bryson Lockley also scored 10 for the Owls.

Iona drained seven of its first 10 tries from 3-point range to open a quick 30-10 lead and held a 41-23 edge at halftime. Iona finished 10 of 23 from distance while the Owls made 3 of 14.

