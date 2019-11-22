Jahlil Rawley and reserve Christiaan Jones both scored 11 to pace the Hatters (2-3). Rob Perry and Kenny Aninye scored 10 points apiece.
Iona made just 14 of 27 free throws (52%), but Stetson only attempted 12 foul shots, making eight.
