CANCUN, Mexico — Jaylyn Agnew scored a career-high 34 points with six 3-pointers, Tatum Rembao had 19 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, and Creighton beat No. 23 West Virginia 82-75 on Thursday in the Cancun Challenge.

Agnew scored 23 points in the first half to help Creighton take a 43-41 lead at the break, and she finished 13 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 11 3-pointers. She entered averaging 18.2 points per game with scoring games of 23, 25 and 26 points.