Olivia Elger added 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Creighton (5-1). Jim Flanery, during his 18 years at the helm for the Bluejays, is now 8-33 against the Top-25 teams. The Bluejays will face Temple on Friday.
Tynice Martin led West Virginia (4-1) with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Kirsten Deans scored 14 points and Kysre Gondrezick had 12. The Mountaineers play New Mexico on Friday.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.