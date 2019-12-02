UIC posted season highs in points (89) and field-goal percentage (51.8). San Diego put up 53 points in the second half, a season high.
Jared Rodriguez had 22 points for the Toreros (3-7). Joey Calcaterra added 19 points and seven rebounds. Marion Humphrey had 17 points.
UIC faces Purdue Fort Wayne at home on Saturday. San Diego matches up against Holy Cross at home on Saturday.
