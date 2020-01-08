SUPER SENIORS: Montana’s Pridgett, Kendal Manuel and Derrick Carter-Hollinger have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 85 percent of all Grizzlies points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have allowed just 73.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 79.6 per game they gave up in non-conference play.SOLID SAYEED: Pridgett has connected on 16 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Montana is 0-6 when it allows at least 73 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Eastern Washington has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 101 points while giving up 67.2.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Washington offense is rated second in the nation by scoring 85.9 points per game this season. Montana has only averaged 64.7 points per game, which ranks 264th.

