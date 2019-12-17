Matt Pile nine had for the Mavericks (6-8), who went 3 of 16 from 3-point range and shot 33% overall.
Eastern Washington faces Gonzaga on the road on Saturday. Nebraska Omaha takes on Montana at home on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.