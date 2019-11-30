The Falcons’ win streak is their longest in a single season since Air Force won eight in a row in 1998, which is also the last time the Falcons finished with 10 or more wins in the regular season.

Levi Williams and Tyler Vander Waal split time at quarterback for Wyoming (7-4, 4-4) with Williams finishing 6 of 11 for 84 yards and Vander Waal going 4 of 7 for 27 yards. Each had an interception in Wyoming’s first loss to Air Force in the last four meetings between the teams.

Ahead by a touchdown at halftime, the Falcons moved in front 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal by Jake Koehnke with 5:50 left in the third quarter. The Falcons began the drive near midfield after Fejedelem intercepted a pass by Vander Waal that was tipped by linebacker Grant Theil. Air Force got to the Wyoming 13-yard line before Hammond was stopped short of the first down on a third-down run.

Wyoming got on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal by Cooper Rothe with 13:08 left to play and minutes later was poised for another scoring chance when they started a drive at the Air Force 47 following a shanked punt by Charlie Scott that traveled only 13 yards. But Fejedelem came up with his second interception after it was tipped by linebacker Jake Ksiazek, leading to another field goal by Koehnke, a 27-yarder with 5:31 remaining.

Wyoming answered with a drive that reached the Air Force 6, where the Falcons stopped Williams’ third-down scramble short of the first down, forcing the Cowboys to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Rothe to pull Wyoming to 13-6 with 2:23 left.

That was as close as the Cowboys would get as the Falcons pulled off the most explosive offensive play in a game dominated on both sides by defense.

With Wyoming defenders bunched up near the line of scrimmage, gearing up to stop a run in hopes of getting the ball back with time dwindling, Hammond hit a wide-open Waters over the middle and he outran the defensive pursuit to the end zone to complete the 75-yard score.

Air Force led 7-0 at halftime behind Hammond’s 1-yard dive into the end zone. The score came at the end of a 73-yard drive and two plays after a pass interference penalty in the end zone on Wyoming cornerback Azizi Hearn set up the Falcons with a first-and-goal at the Cowboys’ 2-yard line.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wyoming: The Cowboys struggled to establish a balanced offensive attack that had been their hallmark in recent games. Running back Xazavian Valladay was held to 38 yards rushing after gaining at least 100 in the previous five games. Neither quarterback was effective against the Falcons’ sustained pressure.

Air Force: The Falcons’ opportunistic defense kept the Cowboys out the end zone and forced key turnovers, leading to a pair of field goals. Their offense persevered against a determined Wyoming defense that proved vulnerable only at the end when it was focused on trying to hem in the Falcons’ running game in a bid to get the ball back for one last offensive possession.

UP NEXT

Both Air Force and Wyoming are bowl eligible.

