Miles Daniels had 19 points for the Tigers (1-7). Jayveous McKinnis added 10 points and nine rebounds. Tristan Jarrett had 10 points.
Air Force matches up against Wyoming on the road on Wednesday. Jackson State plays Denver on the road on Tuesday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.