LEADING THE WAY: Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie has averaged 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while A.J. Walker has put up 12.5 points. For the Highlanders, Callum McRae has averaged 9.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Arinze Chidom has put up 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds.LEADING LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 37.1 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 12 over his last five games. He’s also converted 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-5 when fewer than three Highlanders players score in double-figures.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Falcons have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Highlanders. Air Force has 52 assists on 84 field goals (61.9 percent) across its past three outings while UC Riverside has assists on 38 of 78 field goals (48.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy UC Riverside defense has held opponents to just 56.7 points per game, the seventh-lowest in Division I. Air Force has allowed an average of 72.6 points through 13 games (ranked 221st, nationally).

