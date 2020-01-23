LEADING THE WAY: Seneca Knight has put up 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Brae Ivey is also a key contributor, producing 9.5 points per game. The Falcons are led by Lavelle Scottie, who is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 33.9 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 9-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Spartans are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has lost its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points, while allowing 75.7 per game.

BALL SECURITY: San Jose State’s offense has turned the ball over 14.2 times per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last five games.

