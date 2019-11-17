TEAM LEADERS: This game represents a Texas homecoming for Falcons junior Lavelle Scottie, who’s averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds this season. He’s been complemented nicely by Sid Tomes, who’s putting up 12 points and four rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Desmond Bane has averaged 25.5 points, five rebounds and 4.5 assists while Kevin Samuel has put up 14.5 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 25 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.