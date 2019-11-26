Dalonte Brown led the RedHawks (4-2) with 15 points. Miami’s four-game win streak ended with the loss. Nike Sibande added 13 points while Isaiah Coleman-Lands and Milos Jovic each scored 10.

Coleman-Lands drained a 3-pointer from the right wing that capped a 10-0 Miami run and tied the game at 59-59. Andre Fox and Locure responded for South Alabama with a drive and a 3-pointer, respectively, and the lead grew back into double digits four minutes later.

