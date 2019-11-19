Jordan McIllwain had 21 points for the Badgers. Dwight Harris added 13 points and eight rebounds. Chase Shellman had 10 points and five assists.
Both schools are located in Mobile.
South Alabama plays Northeastern on Monday.
