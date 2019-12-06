OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jackson has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

BEHIND THE ARC: Akron’s Jackson has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 13 for 29 over his last five games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Southern has dropped its last five road games, scoring 62.8 points and allowing 80.2 points during those contests. Akron has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72 points while giving up 52.6.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Akron defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.1 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Southern has allowed opponents to shoot 47.5 percent through eight games (ranking the Jaguars 322nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD