CREATING OFFENSE: Cheese has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

AD

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Herd have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Zips. Marshall has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Akron has assists on 42 of 83 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Akron has held opposing teams to 35.8 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD