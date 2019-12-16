STEPPING UP: Cameron Alford is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. TJ Parham is also a primary contributor, putting up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The Jaguars have been led by Josh Ajayi, who is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Alabama A&M is 0-6 when it allows at least 74 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

FLOOR SPACING: Alabama A&M’s Parham has attempted 50 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 10 for 32 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M as a team has made seven 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among SWAC teams.

