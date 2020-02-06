PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Michael Green, Caleb Hunter and Torico Simmons have collectively accounted for 61 percent of Mississippi Valley State’s scoring this season and 67 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Alabama State, Tobi Ewuosho, Leon Daniels, Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevin Holston have combined to account for 65 percent of all Alabama State scoring, including 68 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 71.8 points per game and allowed 84.8 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 57.2 points scored and 97.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.EFFECTIVE EWUOSHO: Ewuosho has connected on 46.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-20 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

COMING UP SHORT: Alabama State has dropped its last 13 road games, scoring 57.7 points and allowing 79.2 points during those contests. Mississippi Valley State has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 86.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in all of Division I with an average of 78.8 possessions per game.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com