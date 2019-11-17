Cain says the medical team “consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries.” He reiterated that they expect Tagovailoa to make a full recovery.

The fifth-ranked Crimson Tide’s star, a potential top pick in April’s NFL draft, was injured while being dragged down by two defenders late in the first half of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa had been nursing an ankle injury and Alabama was considering holding him out of this game. Defensive linemen Phidarian Mathis and Raekwon Davis posted a picture with a smiling Tagovailoa in his hospital bed Sunday.

He passed for 418 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to No. 1 LSU less than three weeks after right ankle surgery.

