SAVVY SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Troymain Crosby, Maurice Howard, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 82 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Braves have scored 84 points per game and allowed 72.7 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 66.6 points scored and 80.1 points given up per game to non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cameron Alford has been directly responsible for 43 percent of all Alabama A&M field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 21 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alcorn State is 0-9 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 8-0 when it scores at least 73.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Braves are 1-9 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alcorn State offense has scored 79.2 points per game this season, ranking the Braves 25th among Division 1 teams. The Alabama A&M defense has allowed 75.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 269th).

