Houston had 11 points and TJ Parham added 10 points for Alabama A&M (2-5), which has won two straight after an ambitious opening five-games that included Cincinnati, Clemson, Miami of Ohio, UAB and Tennessee State.

Kayne Henry had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-6). Jacara Cross added 13 points and Elias Harden scored 11.

Jacksonville State hosts Troy on Wednesday. Alabama A&M plays at Miami on Saturday.

